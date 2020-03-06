Swarm City Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $688.00 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Swarm City has a total market cap of $198,686.00 and approximately $688.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Swarm City has traded down 44.2% against the US dollar. One Swarm City token can currently be bought for $0.0233 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swarm City launched on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times

Swarm City can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, YoBit, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

