Target (NYSE:TGT) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.70-7.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.35. Target also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.70-7.00 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Target from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura dropped their target price on Target from $136.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Buckingham Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $131.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.61.

NYSE:TGT traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.75. 236,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,711,183. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.39. Target has a 1 year low of $70.03 and a 1 year high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Target will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

