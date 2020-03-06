Target (NYSE:TGT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.70-7.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.61. Target also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.70-7.00 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down from $133.00) on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.61.

NYSE:TGT traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,711,183. Target has a 12-month low of $70.03 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Target will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

