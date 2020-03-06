Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Acquired by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,247,000 after purchasing an additional 259,880 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 7.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,474 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 43.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,707,000 after purchasing an additional 31,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX stock traded down $4.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $335.73. The company had a trading volume of 13,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,204. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $271.56 and a one year high of $398.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.01 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.95, for a total value of $72,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,571.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total transaction of $258,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,463.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,150 shares of company stock valued at $405,542. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $378.00 price objective (up from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from to in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens increased their target price on Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.64.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

