Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 197.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,870 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 766.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,354,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,947,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.57 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at $92,965,106.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 7,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $973,502.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,619,031.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.41.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

