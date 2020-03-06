TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Announces Earnings Results

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,459.88% and a negative net margin of 113,730.27%.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $13.05 on Friday. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $16.22. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

