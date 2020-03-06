The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.28.

KO stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.15. 8,627,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,987,979. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.46.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.83%.

In other news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,316 shares of company stock valued at $14,579,640 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

