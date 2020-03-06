Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) Receives $18.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Translate Bio stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.45. 3,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,448. Translate Bio has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The firm has a market cap of $472.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

