Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) Receives $18.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.80.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th.
Translate Bio stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.45. 3,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,448. Translate Bio has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The firm has a market cap of $472.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81.
About Translate Bio
Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.
Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.