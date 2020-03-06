TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. TTEC had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $461.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.18 million. TTEC updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.03-2.10 EPS.

TTEC stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.58. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TTEC shares. BidaskClub upgraded TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Monday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,000,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $109,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,686,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,571,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 450,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $16,425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,686,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,071,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

