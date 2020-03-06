United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,180 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 76,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,847,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,211,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BABA. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.29.

NYSE BABA traded down $9.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,294,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,892,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.25. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $16.33. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

