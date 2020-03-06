United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys 1,801 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 96,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 384,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPE traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $19.58. 25,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,507. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.96. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $18.87 and a one year high of $20.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.0761 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%.

