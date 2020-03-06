United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys 3,066 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 145,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 13,252 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 23,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $694,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 60,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 23,076 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPSM traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,016. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.18. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $33.48.

