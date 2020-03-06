United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys New Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

In other news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 31,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $3,959,886.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,606 shares in the company, valued at $16,437,928.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $2.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,599,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,947,307. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.32. The firm has a market cap of $111.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.57 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

