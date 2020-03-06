United Asset Strategies Inc. Cuts Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

United Asset Strategies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CAO David M. Wold bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,936.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $588,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.

Shares of WY traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,799,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,121,376. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $31.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.18 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.66.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 348.72%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

