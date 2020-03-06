United Asset Strategies Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 76.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded down $5.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.04. The company had a trading volume of 75,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,821. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $184.64 and a 52 week high of $226.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

