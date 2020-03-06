United Asset Strategies Inc. Grows Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.96. 6,919,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,948,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $57.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.59 and its 200-day moving average is $46.44.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.29.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

