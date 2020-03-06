United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $246,000 Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

United Asset Strategies Inc. cut its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in 3M by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 82,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 3.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 11.7% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 22.3% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.37. The stock had a trading volume of 421,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $144.44 and a 1-year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.92.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

