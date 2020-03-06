United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $251,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthStone Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $4.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.60. The stock had a trading volume of 17,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,439. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.74 and a fifty-two week high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.