United Asset Strategies Inc. Increases Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 59,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,589,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,210,000 after acquiring an additional 74,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 89,995,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,379,848. The company has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.56. General Electric has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. General Electric’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.19.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

