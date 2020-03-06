United Asset Strategies Inc. Makes New Investment in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,840 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 17,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 43.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 10,182 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 54.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 740,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,054,000 after buying an additional 261,029 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $459,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,632.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $247,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at $273,474.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.61. 641,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,230,174. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $62.54.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DHI shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. D. R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

