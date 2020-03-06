United Asset Strategies Inc. Purchases 396 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Ventas by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.3% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

VTR traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.92. 305,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,394,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.43 and a 200 day moving average of $63.51. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.24 and a 12-month high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $996.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.88 million. Ventas had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VTR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

