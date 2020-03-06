United Asset Strategies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,257,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,301 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 674,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,691,000 after buying an additional 425,485 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 515,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after buying an additional 12,857 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 403,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,632,000 after buying an additional 241,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 351,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,731,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMD traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.36. The company had a trading volume of 22,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,416. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.88. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $37.08.

