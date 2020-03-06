United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 239 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,726 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $553,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Argus upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.30.

NYSE UNP traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.53. 301,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,878,382. The stock has a market cap of $111.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $149.09 and a one year high of $188.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.22 and a 200-day moving average of $172.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

