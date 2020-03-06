United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 743 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

United Asset Strategies Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,271,911,000 after acquiring an additional 699,644 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 17,788.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 487,229 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,154,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $204,366,000 after purchasing an additional 246,275 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,289,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,364,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE:HON traded down $3.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,656,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,057. The firm has a market cap of $121.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.82 and a 200-day moving average of $172.78. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.38 and a 12 month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.