United Asset Strategies Inc. Takes Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,156,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 12,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.79. 1,313,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,696,043. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.52. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $83.73 and a 52 week high of $100.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.