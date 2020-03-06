United Asset Strategies Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madrona Funds LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,427,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,085.2% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 238,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after buying an additional 218,772 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 198,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after buying an additional 12,897 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 15,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,885,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.63. 124,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,903. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.89. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.71 and a 52-week high of $38.67.

