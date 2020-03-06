United Asset Strategies Inc. Takes Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XHB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Stratford Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000.

XHB traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.92. The stock had a trading volume of 396,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,200. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.25. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $37.06 and a one year high of $49.35.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

