Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 on March 31st

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2020

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.685 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 34 years.

UHT stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.50. The company had a trading volume of 690 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,814. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1-year low of $70.53 and a 1-year high of $132.41.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

