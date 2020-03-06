ValuEngine Lowers AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. William Blair cut shares of AeroVironment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.20.

AVAV stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,010. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $95.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.83.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.83 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $536,375.28. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,806,253.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,688 shares of company stock worth $1,441,958. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

