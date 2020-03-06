ValuEngine Lowers Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GMLP. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Golar LNG Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Golar LNG Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Golar LNG Partners from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Golar LNG Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golar LNG Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.95.

GMLP traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,693. Golar LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average is $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $291.07 million, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.4042 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 43.00%. This is a positive change from Golar LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Golar LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMLP. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

