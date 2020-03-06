Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Holdings Lessened by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOT. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,545,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 352,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,014,000 after acquiring an additional 230,369 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 670,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,399,000 after acquiring an additional 59,389 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 65,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,362,000 after purchasing an additional 26,986 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded down $4.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.86. The company had a trading volume of 12,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,755. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $135.44 and a 12 month high of $171.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.