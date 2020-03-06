VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 70.54% and a negative net margin of 1,458.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.97 million.

VBIV traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.24. 44,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,811,047. VBI Vaccines has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VBIV shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.85.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

