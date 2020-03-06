Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2020

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 5.25%.

Vertex Energy stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Vertex Energy has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36.

Several brokerages recently commented on VTNR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery.

