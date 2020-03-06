VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Holdings Trimmed by Northstar Investment Advisors LLC

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,329 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,968 shares during the period. VF accounts for 1.9% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $12,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its stake in VF by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 19,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VF during the 4th quarter valued at about $756,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in VF by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its stake in VF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VF during the 4th quarter valued at about $658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of VF from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

In other VF news, Director Veronica Wu purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $106,145. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,303.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VFC stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,462,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,248. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21. VF Corp has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.66.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. VF’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. VF’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

