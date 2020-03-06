Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Announces Earnings Results

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $437.42 million for the quarter.

Shares of VLGEA traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,236. The company has a market cap of $287.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Village Super Market has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $31.40.

VLGEA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Village Super Market from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Village Super Market from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

