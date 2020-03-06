Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Holdings Lowered by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.0% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in Visa by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in Visa by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Visa by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $251.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.62.

V stock traded down $5.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.63. 7,143,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,681,510. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $144.50 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total value of $1,218,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,251,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

