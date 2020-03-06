Wells Fargo & Co Trims ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Target Price to

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from to in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.28.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $17.42. 5,707,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,021,651. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average of $21.00. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $25.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 20,825 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $444,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,782.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,825 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $108,273.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,230.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 217,739 shares of company stock valued at $5,330,293. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 41,337,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,007,818,000 after purchasing an additional 512,370 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,146,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,813 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,021,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,938,000 after purchasing an additional 39,636 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,852,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,296,000 after acquiring an additional 313,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $105,757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

