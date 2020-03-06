Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter.

WMC opened at $10.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $563.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.66. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $11.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 709.60, a current ratio of 709.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05.

In other Western Asset Mortgage Capital news, CFO Lisa Meyer sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $30,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,307 shares in the company, valued at $106,368.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

