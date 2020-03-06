WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2020

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WP Carey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of WP Carey from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of WP Carey from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.00.

WPC stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.73. 12,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,896. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.19 and its 200 day moving average is $85.60. WP Carey has a twelve month low of $74.07 and a twelve month high of $93.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.50.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.79. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that WP Carey will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,679. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Flanagan acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.29 per share, with a total value of $82,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,161.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,659,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,897,000 after acquiring an additional 309,781 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,283,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,276,000 after purchasing an additional 251,476 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,403,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,392,000 after purchasing an additional 131,662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,671,000 after purchasing an additional 109,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,638,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,138,000 after purchasing an additional 216,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Analyst Recommendations for WP Carey (NYSE:WPC)

Comments


