W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $151.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.08 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 13.85%.

NYSE:WTI opened at $2.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.41. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 3.07.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WTI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. W&T Offshore presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.