Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $16.96 million during the quarter.
XTNT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.21. 41 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,939. Xtant Medical has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $4.75.
Xtant Medical Company Profile
See Also: What is quantitative easing?
Receive News & Ratings for Xtant Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtant Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.