Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2020

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $16.96 million during the quarter.

XTNT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.21. 41 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,939. Xtant Medical has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $4.75.

Xtant Medical Company Profile

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc, formerly Bacterin International Holdings, Inc, develops, manufactures and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for domestic and international markets. The Company operates through the development, manufacture and marketing of regenerative medical products and devices segment.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Earnings History for Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)

Receive News & Ratings for Xtant Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtant Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit