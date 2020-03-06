Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $16.96 million during the quarter.

XTNT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.21. 41 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,939. Xtant Medical has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $4.75.

Xtant Medical Company Profile

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc, formerly Bacterin International Holdings, Inc, develops, manufactures and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for domestic and international markets. The Company operates through the development, manufacture and marketing of regenerative medical products and devices segment.

