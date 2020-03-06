Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to post $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Genpact reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $734.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.84 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

NYSE:G traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.56. The stock had a trading volume of 487,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,353. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.02. Genpact has a 12-month low of $33.04 and a 12-month high of $45.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.79%.

In other news, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $876,808.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,347.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $193,298.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of G. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Genpact in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 3.0% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 223,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Genpact by 7.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 280,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,288 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Genpact by 11.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 361,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,966,000 after purchasing an additional 38,509 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 84.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 225,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 102,993 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

