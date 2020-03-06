Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cable One (NYSE:CABO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cable One, Inc. is a cable company. The Company provides internet, cable television and telephone service primarily in the United States. Cable One, Inc. is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Get Cable One alerts:

CABO has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cable One from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Cable One from to and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,606.67.

Shares of NYSE:CABO traded down $57.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,581.40. The stock had a trading volume of 824 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,997. Cable One has a 52 week low of $910.95 and a 52 week high of $1,830.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,699.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,468.81.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.67 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.25 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cable One will post 41.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,510.15, for a total transaction of $1,084,287.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,583.00, for a total transaction of $3,514,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,698,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,611 shares of company stock worth $7,362,348 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,449,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cable One by 262.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,186,000 after buying an additional 9,331 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cable One by 1,056.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cable One by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,823,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cable One by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,546,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cable One (CABO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.