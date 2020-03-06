Zacks Investment Research Lowers Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calavo Growers, Inc. is a global avocado-industry leader and an expanding provider of value-added fresh food. The company also procures and markets diversified fresh produce items, ranging from tomatoes to tropical produce. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in Mexico, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes, papayas, and pineapples. The Calavo Foods segment is involved in purchasing, manufacturing, and distributing prepared products, including guacamole and salsa. The RFG segment produces, markets, and distributes fresh-cut fruits, ready-to-eat vegetables, recipe-ready vegetables, and deli products. The company offers its products primarily under the Calavo and RFG brands, and related logos; and Avo Fresco, Bueno, Calavo Gold, Calavo Salsa Lisa, Salsa Lisa, Celebrate the Taste, El Dorado, Fresh Ripe, Select etc. “

CVGW has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens cut Calavo Growers from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised Calavo Growers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Calavo Growers from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Calavo Growers currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.33.

NASDAQ CVGW traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $61.66. 52,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,604. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.01. Calavo Growers has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $100.58.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.45 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ronald Anthony Araiza sold 3,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $258,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 17,181 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $1,482,376.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,978 shares in the company, valued at $29,764,701.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,833 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,106 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 166.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 23.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

