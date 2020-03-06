Zacks Investment Research Lowers Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clearfield from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of CLFD stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,231. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.59. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $152.14 million, a PE ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.52.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 5.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clearfield will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,241,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,501,876.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Clearfield during the fourth quarter worth about $20,910,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearfield in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,247,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

