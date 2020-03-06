Zacks Investment Research Lowers Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compugen Ltd. is a pioneer in the fields of computational genomics and proteomics. The company combines the disciplines of mathematics and computer science with molecular biology to improve the understanding of genomics and proteomics, the study of genes and proteins. Compugen’s expertise in these areas is used to develop core technologies and platforms that are the basis for its products and services. These products and services are designed to enable life scientists to significantly enhance their research efforts in drug discovery. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $13.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Compugen in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Compugen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

CGEN traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $9.31. 156,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,142. The stock has a market cap of $488.79 million, a PE ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 2.17. Compugen has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $10.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.75.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Compugen will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Compugen during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Compugen by 688.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

