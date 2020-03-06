Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Releases Earnings Results

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Zafgen stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.14. 19,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,676. The company has a market cap of $48.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Zafgen has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $4.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $0.78 target price on shares of Zafgen in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zafgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

