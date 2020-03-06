Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Releases Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2020

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Zafgen stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.14. 19,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,676. The company has a market cap of $48.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Zafgen has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $4.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $0.78 target price on shares of Zafgen in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zafgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

Zafgen Company Profile

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Earnings History for Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Zafgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zafgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit