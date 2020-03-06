Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.88 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ZM stock opened at $125.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.99. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $59.94 and a 12-month high of $129.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $32.28 billion and a PE ratio of 1,562.70.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Roy Benhorin sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $1,136,138.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 504,596 shares of company stock valued at $43,075,680.

ZM has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.63.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

