$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will post $1.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year sales of $6.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.92 billion to $7.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,010.00 target price (up previously from $890.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $901.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $866.61.

Shares of CMG traded down $4.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $723.08. 840,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,683. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $865.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $827.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $604.64 and a 12 month high of $940.28.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 347,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $881.16, for a total value of $306,379,332.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 430,019 shares of company stock worth $377,445,113 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,965,610,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,798,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,245,187,000 after acquiring an additional 121,606 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 264.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 113,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,283,000 after acquiring an additional 82,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

