$1.59 Billion in Sales Expected for AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) will announce $1.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AK Steel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.67 billion and the lowest is $1.54 billion. AK Steel reported sales of $1.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AK Steel will report full-year sales of $6.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AK Steel.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). AK Steel had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. AK Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AKS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of AK Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AK Steel in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AK Steel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet cut shares of AK Steel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.55.

AK Steel stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.08. 7,905,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,387,707. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72. AK Steel has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.17 million, a PE ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AK Steel by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in AK Steel by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in AK Steel by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in AK Steel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 490,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in AK Steel by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

