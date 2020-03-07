$1.59 Billion in Sales Expected for AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages predict that AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) will announce $1.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AK Steel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.67 billion and the lowest is $1.54 billion. AK Steel reported sales of $1.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AK Steel will report full-year sales of $6.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AK Steel.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). AK Steel had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. AK Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AKS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of AK Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AK Steel in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AK Steel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet cut shares of AK Steel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.55.

AK Steel stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.08. 7,905,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,387,707. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72. AK Steel has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.17 million, a PE ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AK Steel by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in AK Steel by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in AK Steel by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in AK Steel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 490,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in AK Steel by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

About AK Steel

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AK Steel (AKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for AK Steel (NYSE:AKS)

Receive News & Ratings for AK Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AK Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit